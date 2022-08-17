Delhi deputy CM visits 'Aam Aadmi clinic' in Mohali

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited a newly opened 'Aam Aadmi clinic' in Mohali, an official statement said.

The AAP government in Punjab has opened 100 'Aam Aadmi clinics' across the state.

Sisodia along with Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra reviewed health facilities being provided in the clinic and expressed satisfaction over the initiation of the project, it said.

Sisodia congratulated the Punjab government for fulfilling within five months the promise made to the people by opening 100 'Aam Aadmi clinics', it said. He said health and education are fundamental issues related to the people and the state government is according priority to them.

Sisodia and Jauramajra interacted with the doctors and other staff present in the clinic as well as the patients present there. The Deputy CM of Delhi asked the staff about the functioning of the clinic, availability of medicines, examination and treatment etc.

