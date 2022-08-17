Left Menu

Delhi deputy CM visits 'Aam Aadmi clinic' in Mohali

He said health and education are fundamental issues related to the people and the state government is according priority to them.Sisodia and Jauramajra interacted with the doctors and other staff present in the clinic as well as the patients present there. The Deputy CM of Delhi asked the staff about the functioning of the clinic, availability of medicines, examination and treatment etc.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:59 IST
Delhi deputy CM visits 'Aam Aadmi clinic' in Mohali
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited a newly opened 'Aam Aadmi clinic' in Mohali, an official statement said.

The AAP government in Punjab has opened 100 'Aam Aadmi clinics' across the state.

Sisodia along with Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra reviewed health facilities being provided in the clinic and expressed satisfaction over the initiation of the project, it said.

Sisodia congratulated the Punjab government for fulfilling within five months the promise made to the people by opening 100 'Aam Aadmi clinics', it said. He said health and education are fundamental issues related to the people and the state government is according priority to them.

Sisodia and Jauramajra interacted with the doctors and other staff present in the clinic as well as the patients present there. The Deputy CM of Delhi asked the staff about the functioning of the clinic, availability of medicines, examination and treatment etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022