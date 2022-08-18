Cop to be suspended for fake raid on illicit liquor unit: Maha home minister Fadnavis

Left Menu

Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a police inspector from Beed will be suspended for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an illicit liquor distillation unit there.Fadnavis said this in the state Assembly after Beed BJP legislator Namita Mundada raised the issue in the House through a calling attention notice.

Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI)
Fadnavis said this in the state Assembly after Beed BJP legislator Namita Mundada raised the issue in the House through a calling attention notice. Inspector Vasudev More is attached to the Ambejogai police station in Beed district.

"The state home department has obtained the default report pertaining to More. He will be suspended soon," Fadnavis said.

Mundada said More had conducted a raid on an illicit liquor distillation unit at Varapgaon in Ambejogai tehsil on July 8, 2022. The state excise department had also carried out a raid on the same site the next day and seized liquor and other material worth more than Rs three lakh. she said.

"It raises suspicion over More's action. How the illicit liquor was found at the same site the next day in police raid?" she asked.

