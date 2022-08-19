Left Menu

China sets yuan midpoint at near 2-year low to reflect broad dollar strength

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-08-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 06:53 IST
China sets yuan midpoint at near 2-year low to reflect broad dollar strength
  • Country:
  • China

China set its yuan midpoint at a near two-year low against the dollar on Friday to reflect broad greenback strength in global markets after Federal Reserve officials indicated more interest rate hikes were needed.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8065 per dollar prior to market open, 263 pips or 0.39% weaker than the previous fix 6.7802, the weakest since Sept. 30, 2020.

The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high as Fed officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022