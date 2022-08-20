Left Menu

2 minors killed in house collapse in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Udhampur/Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 10:18 IST
2 minors killed in house collapse in J-K's Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Two minors were killed after their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Saturday.

The mud house collapsed in Tikri block's Samole village during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers, officials said.

They said several other houses in the area were also damaged.

Police and revenue officials are on the spot and further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues Yanks; Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022