Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-08-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 12:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 27.

The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are authorized to depart on Aug. 20, were loaded with 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil and 25,000 tonnes of wheat respectively, the joint coordination centre set up to enable safe passage said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

