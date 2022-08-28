Left Menu

8 labourers steal 86 gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in MP; arrested

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 28-08-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eight labourers allegedly stole 86 gold coins worth about Rs 60 lakh found by them during the demolition of an old house in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said on Sunday. The labourers then distributed the 'ginnis' (gold coins), which may be of archaeological importance, among themselves without informing local police following which they were arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said. He said the labourers found the coins while removing the debris of an old house a few days back. Following a tip off, the police came to know that the eight labourers distributed the coins among themselves, he said. The police have arrested these labourers and seized 86 coins collectively weighing around one kilogram, the official said.

The price of the coins is worth about Rs 60 lakh, but it may go up to Rs one crore after ascertaining their archaeological significance, he said.

