Left Menu

Turkish pop star to be moved to house arrest after detention sparked outrage

A Turkish court ruled to release pop star Gulsen from pre-trial detention and transfer her to house arrest on Monday, her lawyer said, after the singer's formal arrest four days ago over a quip about religious schools sparked outrage.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:44 IST
Turkish pop star to be moved to house arrest after detention sparked outrage
Gulsen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court ruled to release pop star Gulsen from pre-trial detention and transfer her to house arrest on Monday, her lawyer said, after the singer's formal arrest four days ago over a quip about religious schools sparked outrage. Gulsen was jailed pending trial on Thursday on a charge of incitement to hatred, after a video of her comments from four months ago surfaced on a website of a pro-government newspaper Sabah a day earlier.

Thousands took to social media in support last week, saying she was targeted for her support for LGBT+ rights and liberal views that go against President Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party. Several ministers condemned her comments on Twitter. Gulsen's lawyer, Emek Emre, said the challenge filed by her legal team against the formal arrest was accepted by the court. Gulsen was expected to be released later on Monday and be transferred to house arrest, the lawyer said.

Erdogan, whose AK Party first came to power nearly two decades ago, himself studied at one of the country's first Imam Hatip schools, religious institutions which were founded by the state to educate young men to be imams and preachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022