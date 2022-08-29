Left Menu

1 detained in UP after video of 4 youths forcing goat to drink liquor surfaces on social media

The incident was on Sunday, he said.We have identified the owner of the baby goat and also identified the four youths involved in the incident.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:41 IST
1 detained in UP after video of 4 youths forcing goat to drink liquor surfaces on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained on the charge of animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media showing him and three others purportedly forcing a goat to drink alcohol, police said here on Monday.

Circle Officer of Etmadpur Ravi Kumar told PTI that in the 22-second video, three youths were seen forcing the baby goat to drink liquor in Khandoli Road while the fourth was shooting the video. The incident was on Sunday, he said.

''We have identified the owner of the baby goat and also identified the four youths involved in the incident. One has been detained for further investigation. Legal action will be taken against the youths under the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022