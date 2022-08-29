1 detained in UP after video of 4 youths forcing goat to drink liquor surfaces on social media

A man has been detained on the charge of animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media showing him and three others purportedly forcing a goat to drink alcohol, police said here on Monday.

Circle Officer of Etmadpur Ravi Kumar told PTI that in the 22-second video, three youths were seen forcing the baby goat to drink liquor in Khandoli Road while the fourth was shooting the video. The incident was on Sunday, he said.

''We have identified the owner of the baby goat and also identified the four youths involved in the incident. One has been detained for further investigation. Legal action will be taken against the youths under the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act,'' the police officer said.

