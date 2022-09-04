Left Menu

Wedding pandal catches fire in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, no one hurt

A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in west Delhis Rajouri Garden area in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 11:07 IST
Wedding pandal catches fire in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, no one hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No one was hurt in it. An incident of fire was reported at around 1 am in a wedding pandal in Vishal Enclave of Rajouri Garden area, they said. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control in two hours. The officer said the wedding pandal that caught fire was about 5,000 square yards in size. A car too was damaged in the blaze, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022