Sept 10 (Reuters) -

* UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-UKRAINIAN UNITS NOW THREATENING TOWN OF KUPIANSK;CAPTURE WOULD BE BLOW TO RUSSIA AS IT SITS ON SUPPLY ROUTES TO DONBAS FRONT LINE Source text: https://bit.ly/3xeAzB8

