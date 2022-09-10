Left Menu

India reports 5,554 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 5,554 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
India recorded 5,554 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Saturday. India's active caseload currently stands at 53,974 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.7 per cent. As many as 6,322 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,13,294. The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.47 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.80 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. So far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 214.77 crore total vaccine doses (94.48 cr Second Dose and 17.92 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 21,63,811 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

