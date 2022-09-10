Left Menu

Maha: Four booked for fighting in public place in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 13:12 IST
Maha: Four booked for fighting in public place in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly fighting in public in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

An offence under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for the incident that took place at Koliwada in Kalwa late night on September 8. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

The accused allegedly quarreled amongst themselves and created nuisance disturbing public peace, he said.

Despite the presence of police personnel, the accused did not stop fight and some of them were injured during the scuffle, the official said, adding that some of the men are history-sheeters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022