Left Menu

Robbers decamp with Rs 9 lakh from ATM in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 14:48 IST
Robbers decamp with Rs 9 lakh from ATM in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

Robbers broke open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) using a gas cutter and decamped with around Rs 9 lakh in Chotala village, about 24 km from here, police said on Saturday.

They also damaged the CCTV cameras at the kiosk before feeling late on Friday night, the police said.

Assistant manager of the bank branch Anil Kumar, who was on a morning walk, noticed the robbery and informed the police that Rs 9 lakh had been removed from the machine.

Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said teams have been formed to trace the accused and they are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The exact number of robbers involved in the crime is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022