Robbers decamp with Rs 9 lakh from ATM in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Robbers broke open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) using a gas cutter and decamped with around Rs 9 lakh in Chotala village, about 24 km from here, police said on Saturday.

They also damaged the CCTV cameras at the kiosk before feeling late on Friday night, the police said.

Assistant manager of the bank branch Anil Kumar, who was on a morning walk, noticed the robbery and informed the police that Rs 9 lakh had been removed from the machine.

Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said teams have been formed to trace the accused and they are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The exact number of robbers involved in the crime is yet to be ascertained, he added.

