'Hip, hip, hurrah': King Charles's proclamation read from palace balcony
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A crowd cheered on Saturday as David White, the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles as Britain's new King from a balcony above Londons' St James's Palace.
"Three cheers for Majesty the King," the senior herald in England shouted from the balcony, prompting a response of "hip, hip, hurrah" from soldiers below.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
