Iraq's foreign currency reserves hit $85 bln, highest since 2003 - cbank

Iraq's foreign currency reserves reached $85 billion on Sunday, the highest since 2003, the country's central bank said on Sunday.

Last month, the reserves stood at $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, the bank's deputy governor, Ammar Khalaf, said.

