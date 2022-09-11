Iraq's foreign currency reserves hit $85 bln, highest since 2003 - cbank
Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 19:22 IST
Iraq's foreign currency reserves reached $85 billion on Sunday, the highest since 2003, the country's central bank said on Sunday.
Last month, the reserves stood at $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, the bank's deputy governor, Ammar Khalaf, said.
