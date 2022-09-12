Left Menu

Pak security forces gun down four terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least four terrorists were killed in a shootout with the security forces in Pakistans northwest restive district bordering Afghanistan, the police said on Monday.The joint operation was conducted by the police, CTD, and security forces in the Takhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

12-09-2022
At least four terrorists were killed in a shootout with the security forces in Pakistan's northwest restive district bordering Afghanistan, the police said on Monday.

The joint operation was conducted by the police, CTD, and security forces in the Takhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. When the terrorists attacked the contingent, the forces responded and in the ensuing gun battle four terrorists were killed, police said.

The identity of the killed terrorists could not be ascertained yet, the police said. Following the attack, the police cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive combing operation in the area.

Military convoys often come under attack in the restive Northwest region of Pakistan.

In July this year, at least eight Pakistani soldiers were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his bike on a military convoy in North Waziristan.

Terrorists and separatists have been regularly carrying out attacks on security forces and government officials in the volatile province, which has seen the heavy loss of lives and government security installations since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

