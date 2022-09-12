Left Menu

Delhi Police head constable dies by suicide in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:07 IST
A 30-year-old Delhi Police head constable allegedly hanged himself to death at his home in Haryana's Bahadurgarh over constant pressure from money lenders to repay debt, police said on Monday.

''Praveen Kumar took the extreme step last night over some financial matters...he had lent and also borrowed some money,'' Sadar police station SHO Inspector Manoj Kumar said over phone.

He said Praveen had left behind a suicide note mentioning the reason for ending his life, and based on this, Haryana Police has booked seven people under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

''According to our preliminary probe, Praveen was being constantly pressured by the accused over financial matters even though he had returned most of the money he had borrowed,'' he said.

According to the inspector, Manoj's children are two and four years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

