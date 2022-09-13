Left Menu

Raids underway at premises of two former Tamil Nadu ministers over departmental irregularities

Vigilance raids are underway across several properties of two former Tamil Nadu ministers -- SP Velu Mani and C Vijayabaskar -- for past irregularities in their respective departments.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:59 IST
Raids underway at premises of two former Tamil Nadu ministers over departmental irregularities
Image Courtesy: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vigilance raids are underway across several properties of two former Tamil Nadu ministers -- SP Velu Mani and C Vijayabaskar -- for past irregularities in their respective departments. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a criminal case against former Tamil Nadu minister presently a member of the state Assembly SP Velu Mani on allegations that he had used the official position in awarding tenders in injudiciously to his closed associated companies.

SP Velu Mani was the minister for rural development. The vigilance authority through a statement said awarding of tenders to his closed associated companies caused a loss to the government exchequer worth around Rs 500 crores.

The tenders were for replacing the existing street lights with led lights in rural areas during the period from 2015 and 2018. "Based on the FIR searches conducted at 26 places including 10 at Chennai, 9 at Coimbatore and 7 places including Tambaram, Avadi, Trichy and Chengalpattu," a DVAC official statement said.

Further, it registered a criminal case against the state's former health minister C Vijayabaskar in a corruption case of irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of the National Medical Commission. In that context, searches are being conducted at 13 places including five at Chennai, three at Salem and one at Madhurai, Theni, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram, it added.

Besides, premises of Vels Group Chairman Ishari Ganesh, Dr Krishnaraj Dean of Vels Medical College, Dr Balajinathan, former Dean of Govt Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College are being raided, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022