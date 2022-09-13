Left Menu

Car catches fire on highway in Mumbai; Maha CM Shinde stops to help

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose convoy was passing by, stopped to help the car occupant.No one was injured in the incident which took place in Vile Parle area on the highway, which is the major north-south arterial road in Mumbai, a fire official said.The fire department received a call about the blaze at 12.25 am.

Car catches fire on highway in Mumbai; Maha CM Shinde stops to help
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
A luxury car caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose convoy was passing by, stopped to help the car occupant.

No one was injured in the incident which took place in Vile Parle area on the highway, which is the major north-south arterial road in Mumbai, a fire official said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 12.25 am. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.

Chief Minister Shinde, whose convoy was passing through the opposite road, stopped to help the car passenger. A video surfaced on social media platforms in which CM Shinde was seen speaking to the car driver. During the conversation, the chief minister asked the driver's name, who identified himself as Vikrant Shinde.

The CM asked him not go near the blaze-hit car, saying life was important, and assured help before leaving.

