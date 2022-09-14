Left Menu

West Virginia lawmakers approve near-total abortion ban

West Virginia lawmakers on Tuesday passed a sweeping abortion ban, prohibiting the procedure even in the earliest days of pregnancy with limited exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother. The bill outlaws abortion after an embryo has been implanted in a woman's uterus, usually within a few days of conception.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:29 IST
West Virginia lawmakers approve near-total abortion ban

West Virginia lawmakers on Tuesday passed a sweeping abortion ban, prohibiting the procedure even in the earliest days of pregnancy with limited exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

The bill outlaws abortion after an embryo has been implanted in a woman's uterus, usually within a few days of conception. Minors who are rape or incest victims would have up to 14 weeks to terminate pregnancies, while adults who are raped will have only eight weeks to obtain an abortion. The bill now goes to Republican Governor Jim Justice, who is expected to sign it.

Republican lawmakers wrangled for weeks over how rigid to make the bill, ultimately shrinking the length of time rape victims would have to seek care but removing criminal penalties for doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022