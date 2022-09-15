Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific-Russian defence ministry
The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. A ministry statement on Telegram said crews from both sides were conducting joint tactical manoeuvres and carrying out exercises involving artillery and helicopters. "The tasks of the patrols involve the strengthening of naval cooperation between Russia and China, upholding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, coastal monitoring and safeguarding Russian and Chinese nautical economic sites," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
