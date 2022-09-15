France's Macron vows to push on with pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the government will push ahead with plans to reform the pension system. Macron said in an address to local prefects that this would be done through "consultation" and the search for "compromise".

Macron has said he wanted to start implementing his pensions reform, which mainly consists of a progressive rise to 65 of the legal retirement age, next summer.

