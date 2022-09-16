Left Menu

Armed man detained after holding up south Lebanon bank to access own savings - security source

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:25 IST
Armed man detained after holding up south Lebanon bank to access own savings - security source
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An armed man was detained after holding up a Lebanese bank in the southern city of Ghazieh on Friday morning in an attempt to retrieve his savings frozen in the country's banking system amid a three-year financial meltdown, a security source told Reuters.

The man was able to retrieve a portion of his funds from Byblos Bank in Ghazieh before being detained, the source added.

It was at least the third such incident this week involving a depositor entering a bank to try to retrieve their money by force.

Also Read: Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila to split after online harassment

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022