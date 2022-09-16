Billion euros in aid for German states hit by Rosneft trusteeship - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "future package" for eastern German states worth 1 billion euros ($997.50 million) over several years in the wake of Russian oil giant Rosneft's subsidiary being put under trusteeship on Friday.

Schwedt, the site of the refinery in question, is to receive funds coming to 825 million euros from the federal and state governments, according to Scholz, who added that layoffs would be avoided with the funding ($1 = 1.0025 euros)

