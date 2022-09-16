Left Menu

Billion euros in aid for German states hit by Rosneft trusteeship - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:24 IST
Billion euros in aid for German states hit by Rosneft trusteeship - Scholz
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "future package" for eastern German states worth 1 billion euros ($997.50 million) over several years in the wake of Russian oil giant Rosneft's subsidiary being put under trusteeship on Friday.

Schwedt, the site of the refinery in question, is to receive funds coming to 825 million euros from the federal and state governments, according to Scholz, who added that layoffs would be avoided with the funding ($1 = 1.0025 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022