Mundka fire tragedy: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused women

A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to two women accused in a case related to the Mundka building fire. These accused women are the wife and the mother of the owner of the building where the incident occurred on May 13, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:55 IST
A visual from the site of the incident (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to two women accused in a case related to the Mundka building fire. These accused women are the wife and the mother of the owner of the building where the incident occurred on May 13, 2022. Around 27 people died in the incident.

Metropolitan Magistrate Udita Jain Garg granted bail to Sunita Lakda and Sushila Lakda, wife and mother of Manish Lakda. These women accused were summoned by the court. Police had earlier filed a charge sheet without arresting them. A copy of the charge sheet was also supplied to them on Friday.

Earlier, the court took cognizance filed against the 5 accused including Manish Lakda, his wife Sunita Lakda, his mother Sushila Lakda, and tenants Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal. Delhi police have invoked sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to culpable homicide), 420 (Cheating), 467( forgery), 468(Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charge sheet has over 4000 thousand pages including 14 annexures and documents. Delhi Police on August 8, 2022 filed the charge sheet against the building owner, his wife and mother, two tenants.

Police had arrested building owner Manish Lakda, his two tenants Harish and Varun Goyal. They were sent to judicial custody on May 18 after police interrogation. Police had submitted in the court that they had found 27 dead bodies out of which 8 were identified. The remaining bodies are to be identified for which DNA profiling would be done.

On May 13, as many as 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at an office building in Mundka in Delhi. (ANI)

