Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi reviews law and order in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state via video conferencing. The CM reviewed the work of the officers who were negligent regarding the incidents related to the murders of women in Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Lucknow, Gonda, Badaun and Amroha.

Notably, two Dalit minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday leading to outrage over law and order in the state. The post-mortem reports confirmed that both girls were raped and strangulated. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the case.

"Junaid, Suhail and Hafeezur Rehman were reportedly arrested during an encounter with the local Nighasan police and SWAT team in the Nighasan police station area on Thursday morning. Following their interrogation, the other accused Karimuddin, and Chhotu Gautam were also arrested," Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said. District Magistrates (DM), Superintendent of Police(SP), Inspector-General of Police (IG) and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of all districts were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with DGP DS Chauhan, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, ADG Crime MK Bashal, IG Law and Order Sanjeev Gupta attended the video conferencing. Earlier, Yogi flagged off modern prison vans for 56 districts under the Police Modernisation Scheme in Lucknow on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the CM praised law and order in the state and said that the state government is taking all required steps to ensure law and order. "Be it the transparent process of police recruitment, or training them to make them professionally efficient, all effective steps have been taken to ensure law and order in the state," he added.

In another major administrative rejig, the state government led by Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reshuffled 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including the District Magistrates of 10 districts. According to the official order, new District Magistrates were appointed in Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar. Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh has been appointed as Commissioner in charge of the Jhansi division and Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been transferred as the DM of Hardoi.

Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Singh is now the new DM of Barabanki, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been transferred as the new District Magistrate of Mirzapur. Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new District Magistrate of Ghazipur and Navneet Singh Chahal, the District Magistrate of Mathura is now transferred as the DM of Agra district. Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli. Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare has been transferred as the DM of Mathura while the Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar has been made the new DM of Pilibhit. Aligarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Gaurang Rathi has been made the DM of Bhadohi.

Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prem Ranjan Singh is now the new DM of Sant Kabir Nagar. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Secretary in the Revenue Department. Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department Ranveer Prasad has also been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner, and Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been posted as Secretary, Public Works. (ANI)

