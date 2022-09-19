Iranian police calls death of Mahsa Amini an 'unfortunate incident' - Fars
Iranian police called on Monday the death of Mahsa Amini an "unfortunate incident" that they do not want to see repeated, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Amini was a 22 year-old woman who fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police last week, sparking protests across the country by Iranians angered by the treatment of women by the country's security forces.
"Cowardly accusations have been levelled against the Iranian police. We will wait until the day of judgment but we cannot stop doing security work," Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi added.
