Left Menu

BSF foils smuggling bid along Pak border in Amritsar, seizes contraband, pistol

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:09 IST
BSF foils smuggling bid along Pak border in Amritsar, seizes contraband, pistol
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force personnel have seized three packets of a contraband, suspected to be heroin, and an automatic imported pistol air-dropped by a drone from Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

On the night of September 18, BSF troops deployed along the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan to the Indian side and then going back, they said.

The troops also heard the sound of something being dropped in a farm near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district, the officials said, adding that they opened fire at the flying object.

Later, during a search operation, the troops found the three packets weighing around 2.5 kg, along with a pistol, a magazine and eight rounds from the field, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022