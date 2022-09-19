BSF foils smuggling bid along Pak border in Amritsar, seizes contraband, pistol
Border Security Force personnel have seized three packets of a contraband, suspected to be heroin, and an automatic imported pistol air-dropped by a drone from Pakistan, officials said on Monday.
On the night of September 18, BSF troops deployed along the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan to the Indian side and then going back, they said.
The troops also heard the sound of something being dropped in a farm near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district, the officials said, adding that they opened fire at the flying object.
Later, during a search operation, the troops found the three packets weighing around 2.5 kg, along with a pistol, a magazine and eight rounds from the field, they added.
