New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL63 RJ-GEHLOT-MLAS Rajasthan CM Gehlot summons meeting of Cong MLAs Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Tuesday night, ahead of his planned visit to Delhi amid speculation that he may contest for the post of party president.

DES31 RJ-BJP-PROTEST BJP workers clash with police while on way to gherao Rajasthan Assembly Jaipur: BJP workers on Tuesday clashed with police as they tried to make their way through the barricading to gherao the state Assembly while protesting over the issue of lumpy skin disease to cattle.

DES41 RJ-GEHLOT-PENSION Cong to implement old pension scheme if it forms govt in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress will implement the old pension scheme for government employees if it comes to power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly polls. DEL26 NCR-5THLD WALL COLLAPSE Four labourers dead as housing society wall collapses in Noida Noida: A portion of a housing society's boundary wall collapsed here on Tuesday morning, killing four construction workers and injuring eight, police said. DES47 NCR-WALL COLLAPSE-MINISTER Noida wall collapse: Inquiry report in 15 days, strict action against negligent, says minister Noida/Lucknow: An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the Noida wall collapse and it will submit its report to the government in 15 days, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Tuesday.

DES52 UP-FOOD-3RDLD TOILET UP: Kabaddi players served food from toilet, official suspended Saharanpur/Lucknow (UP): Kabaddi players at a state-level tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur were allegedly served food from a toilet, prompting the authorities to suspend the district sports officer for laxity and blacklisting the caterer.

DES25 UP-GIRLS-FATHER UP: Harassed by father out on parole, 2 sisters consume poison; 1 dead Banda: Fed up of being harassed by their father, who was out on parole, two sisters allegedly consumed poison here, resulting in the death of one, police said on Tuesday.

DES20 RJ-ASSEMBLY-UNEMPLOYMENT ALLOWANCE Rajasthan paid unemployment allowance to 6.04 lakh youths since 2019, minister says Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said it has provided unemployment allowance to about 6.04 lakh youths under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana'.

DES55 HR-LD CONG Haryana Congress passes resolution backing Rahul for party chief's post Chandigarh: The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president.

DES24 PB-CAB-SESSION Punjab cabinet approves summoning of special Assembly session on Sep 22 to bring confidence motion Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet has approved the summoning of a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a confidence motion.

DES15 UKD-UKSSSC-KAPRI UKSSSC paper leak case: Govt shielding big fish, CBI probe a must: Kapri Dehradun: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Bhuvan Kapri on Tuesday accused the state government of shielding the big fish in the UKSSSC paper leak and demanded a CBI probe into it saying the ongoing investigation by the STF was just an eyewash.

DES33 UKD-PCC-RESIGNATION Ex-U’khand Cong chief’s son resigns from PCC, seeks place for senior leader instead Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh's son Abhishek Singh has resigned as a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), saying several senior party workers with a mass support base were left out of it in the recent rejig.

