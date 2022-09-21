Russian rouble down to 61.2 vs dollar after Putin announces partial mobilisation
The Russian rouble fell 1% to 61.2 versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in a speech on state television.
