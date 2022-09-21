Left Menu

NIA joins Shivamogga police to probe IS-linked terror module: K'taka Home Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:40 IST
NIA joins Shivamogga police to probe IS-linked terror module: K'taka Home Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived here and joined the Karnataka police to probe the Islamic State-linked terror module busted two days ago.

Syed Yasin (21), an electrical engineer from Shivamogga, Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22), an engineering student from Mangaluru, and Shariq (24) from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga were booked on Monday. Shariq is absconding while the other two have been remanded in police custody for seven days, Shivamogga police said.

''The NIA team has arrived to probe the IS-linked terror module which was busted on Monday,'' state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters here on Wednesday.

He added that two people have been arrested and they have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

''It has come to the knowledge of police that the module had prepared and carried out experimental blasts,'' the Home Minister added.

While probing some past incidents of violence and vandalism, which had rocked Shivamogga town, this module came to light, police said.

They added that this case has been separated from the previous cases in view of the seriousness of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022