Left Menu

Poppy seeds worth Rs 1.75 cr seized at TN port

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 25-09-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2022 23:52 IST
Poppy seeds worth Rs 1.75 cr seized at TN port
Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

A consignment of over 10 metric tonnes of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.75 crore that was being smuggled into India in the name of white cement was seized at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin port, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The poppy seeds were concealed in gunny bags in a container ship that came from Malaysia, DRI sources told PTI.

The consignment, which was to be delivered to a Madurai-based firm, was seized on the basis of specific inputs, they said.

''Poppy seeds (opium) are prohibited items for import from Malaysia,'' an official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022