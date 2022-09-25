BRIEF-Japan Defence Minister says North Korean Missile reached altitude of 50 kilometres
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 05:04 IST
* JAPAN DEFENCE MINISTER: NORTH KOREAN MISSILE REACHED ALTITUDE OF 50 KILOMETRES
* JAPAN DEFENCE MINISTER: NORTH KOREAN MISSILE MAY HAVE FLOWN ON IRREGULAR TRAJECTORY * JAPAN DEFENCE MINISTER: NORTH KOREAN MISSILE BELIEVED TO HAVE LANDED OUTSIDE JAPAN'S EEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
