Left Menu

DCW alleges sexual assault of minor boy, issues notice to police

She informed that on September 18 her child was sexually assaulted by four men who even inserted a rod in his private parts, said the panel. The woman claimed that the accused had also beaten up her son with bricks and rods.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 16:13 IST
DCW alleges sexual assault of minor boy, issues notice to police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday alleged that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and issued a notice to the police in connection with the matter.

The DCW said it received a complaint from a woman who said that her son was sexually assaulted. She informed that on September 18 her child was sexually assaulted by four men who even inserted a rod in his private parts, said the panel. The woman claimed that the accused had also beaten up her son with bricks and rods. The child, who informed his parents about the horrific incident on September 22, is in hospital. The panel has sought a copy of the FIR registered into the matter along with the details of the arrested accused and a detailed action taken report by September 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022