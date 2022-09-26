KSRTC employees who assaulted man will be caught wherever they hide: Transport Minister

Amidst allegations that the police was not taking action to apprehend the KSRTC employees who had assaulted a man in front of his daughter on September 20, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday said wherever they are hiding they will be caught.

The minister said the four Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff have been booked for offences including non-bailable ones and therefore, wherever they hide, police will take them into custody.

Speaking to reporters, he further said that requisite action has already been taken by the Transport corporation's management by suspending the four within hours of the incident.

The disciplinary proceedings has its own set of procedures as per the law and accordingly an enquiry has commenced, Raju said.

He also said it has been directed that the enquiry report be submitted within 45 days.

Raju's statement comes in the wake of the assaulted man alleging inaction on the part of the police in catching those who assaulted him.

The man, Preman, had told TV channels that he would move court if the culprits are not caught soon.

The 55-year old Preman and his college-going daughter were pushed and assaulted by the staff of the public transport carrier after a brief war of words erupted between them at a bus depot near Thiruvananthapuram on September 20.

The incident caught wide public and media attention after a purported visual, showing the employees pushing the man into a room, assaulting him and beating his daughter who tried to stop them, was captured on a mobile phone and went viral.

Kattakkada police had said five KSRTC employees have been booked in connection with the incident and various sections of IPC including 143, 149, 323 and so on have been slapped against them.

Subsequently, the state-run corporation said its Chairman and Managing Director personally contacted Preman and apologised for what happened and also assured stern action against the concerned employees.

The Kerala High Court has registered a case on its own to look into the incident based on media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)