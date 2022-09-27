Left Menu

Punjab Assembly pays homage to eminent personalities who passed away since the last session

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, led the Vidhan Sabha in paying homage to eight eminent personalities, which included political personalities, social workers and progressive farmers, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly, a Punjab government release said.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-09-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 22:58 IST
Punjab Assembly pays homage to eminent personalities who passed away since the last session
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, led the Vidhan Sabha in paying homage to eight eminent personalities, which included political personalities, social workers and progressive farmers, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly, a Punjab government release said. As per the release, on the first day of the third session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha, the house paid its respects to former Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha and ex-minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, former MLA of Tarn Taran Dr Dharamvir Agnihotri, progressive farmer Padamshri Jagjit Singh Hara and the eminent social worker Krishan Dev Khosla.

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Kultar Singh Sandhwan also proposed some names for obituary references in wake of their contribution to society. After the obituary references, the Speaker also moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families, which was accepted unanimously.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references, the release further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022