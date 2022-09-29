Two persons injured in mysterious blast in parked bus in JK's Udhampur
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night, sources said.
The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm, they said.
In the blast, two person were injured and admitted to the district hospital, they said.
Police and personnel of other agencies reached the spot after the incident.
A CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CCTV footage found of stabbing incident in Mangolpuri
Jammu to get new premises for all courts under one roof
Merrymaking in Jammu on declaration of Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday as public holiday
Woman, son killed after car plunges into gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
NGO makes representation before the Centre seeking to constitute SIT on genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir