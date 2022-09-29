Left Menu

Iran summons French charge d'affaires in Tehran

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:24 IST
Iran summons French charge d'affaires in Tehran
Photo Credit: UN Special Procedures' Twitter handle Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran summoned the chargé d'affaires of the French embassy in Tehran over France's stance on the unrest that has gripped Iran over the past two weeks over the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

"In response to the interventionist statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the participation of three French officials in protests in Paris, and the ridiculous action of Charlie Hebdo magazine, the chargé d'affaires of the French Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Fars said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022