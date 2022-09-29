Left Menu

Gangster held with loaded gun in east Delhi's Maujpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old member of the notorious 'Chhenu gang' who often posted his photos with firearms on social media to create fear was arrested with illegal guns in his possession, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abid, a resident of east Delhi's Maujpur area, they said.

Police had on Tuesday received information about Abid's movement in the area and also that was carrying a sophisticated pistol, a senior police officer said.

Around 10.25 pm, police saw a person with a back-pack walking down the road from the MCD office side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

When he was searched, police found one semi-automatic pistol loaded with three live cartridges, two country-made pistols, and four live cartridges in his possession, the DCP said.

Abid, when he was apprehended, revealed that he is an active member of Irfan alias Chhenu gang.

He said he used to procure the firearms and transport them as per the gang's requirements. He said he had bought the recovered weapons from one Salim Ahmad, and was on his way to deliver them to a man in Loni, UP, Sain said.

Abid was previously found to be involved in 16 cases of theft, robbery, attempt to murder, Gambling Act and Arms Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

