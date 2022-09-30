Left Menu

Thai court rules Prayuth has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:03 IST
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (Photo Credit: Chan-ocha Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday ruled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had not exceeded the maximum eight years allowed in the post, paving the way for his likely return from a five-week suspension.

The court was announcing its decision in a case filed by the opposition, which sought clarity on whether Prayuth's time as leader of a military government formed after a coup eight years ago should count in his overall tally.

