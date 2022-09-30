Thai court rules Prayuth has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday ruled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had not exceeded the maximum eight years allowed in the post, paving the way for his likely return from a five-week suspension.
The court was announcing its decision in a case filed by the opposition, which sought clarity on whether Prayuth's time as leader of a military government formed after a coup eight years ago should count in his overall tally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prayuth
- Constitutional Court
- Thailand
Advertisement