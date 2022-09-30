Thai court rules Prayuth has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday ruled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had not exceeded the maximum eight years allowed in the post, paving the way for his likely return from a five-week suspension.

The court was announcing its decision in a case filed by the opposition, which sought clarity on whether Prayuth's time as leader of a military government formed after a coup eight years ago should count in his overall tally.

