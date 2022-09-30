Left Menu

Palamu District Civil Surgeon arrested by ACB for taking bribe

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:02 IST
Palamu District Civil Surgeon arrested by ACB for taking bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Civil Surgeon of Palamu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting a bribe from a man to clear his outstanding bills on Friday, an official said.

A special team of ACB arrested Civil Surgeon Dr John F Kennedy while he was accepting Rs 50,000 bribe, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB), Ashok Giri said.

Based on a complaint registered with the bureau by Golden Kumar of Aurangabad, Bihar, the ACB official said ''we have arrested Kennedy from his residence in Medininagar after verification of the allegation, which was found true.'' Kumar said he had an agency, which was registered in Palamu district and engaged in Family planning related work following a Memorandum of Understating signed with the District Health Committee.

Kumar said he had approached the district programme manager Deepak Kumar Gupta to clear the outstanding bill of Rs 1,47,000 but he said the amount would be released only after paying Rupees one lakh to Kennedy.

Kumar then met the Civil Surgeon, who assured him to extend the MoU tenure if he met his demand.

Kennedy was caught by the ACB sleuths when he accepted chemical applied currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022