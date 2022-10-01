Chhattisgarh: Brother held for murder of man, his wife and two children in Durg district
A younger brother and two others have been arrested for the alleged murder of a man, his wife and their two children in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Saturday.
Bholanath Yadav (34), wife Naila (30), son Parmad (12) and daughter Mukta (7) were found dead with axe injuries at their house at Kapsada village under Kumhari police station limits on Thursday morning.
The gruesome crime was found to be a fall-out of bad blood between Bholanath and his younger brother Kismat (33), the main accused, said Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.
The police also recovered Rs 7.92 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery looted by the accused from the victims' house, he said.
Aakash Manjhi (35) and Teekam Das (49), residents of the same village, were also arrested for alleged involvement, the SP said.
Bholanath and Aakash were friends earlier but had fallen out, he said.
Kismat, who was jealous of his elder brother's income, allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill him with Aakash, the official said.
He allegedly told Akash that he wanted to take revenge as Bholanath had refused to give him money many times, Pallava said.
On the night of September 28, the three accused got drunk and went to Bholanath's house where Kismat sought money from him. When Bholanath refused, the trio allegedly attacked him, his wife and two children fatally before fleeing with cash and jewellery, the police official said.
Kismat and the other two were nabbed from Bhawanipatna in neighbouring Odisha where they had fled, the SP said. Further investigation was on.
