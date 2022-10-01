Left Menu

Punjab CM's wife, mother face protest over scrapping of ‘Guardians of Governance’ scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Manns wife and mother on Saturday faced a protest in Sangrur district by a group of ex-servicemen demanding resumption of the Guardians of Governance GoG scheme recently scrapped by the AAP government.The GoG was launched in 2017 by the Amarinder Singh government with the objective of engaging ex-servicemen to monitor government schemes in an efficient and effective manner.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:04 IST
Punjab CM's wife, mother face protest over scrapping of ‘Guardians of Governance’ scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife and mother on Saturday faced a protest in Sangrur district by a group of ex-servicemen demanding resumption of the Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme recently scrapped by the AAP government.

The GoG was launched in 2017 by the Amarinder Singh government with the objective of engaging ex-servicemen to monitor government schemes in an efficient and effective manner. Mann's wife and mother had gone to inaugurate the office of AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. When the ex-servicemen learnt about it, they reached Railway Chowk near the venue and held a protest.

The protesters were carrying black flags and raised slogans against the Mann government that had scrapped the scheme last month. They also tried to 'gherao' the vehicle carrying the chief minister’s wife and mother.

However, policemen, who were deployed in strength, pushed the protesters back to make way for the vehicle to pass through.

A protester claimed the GoG had ensured proper implementation of several government schemes and demanded that it be restarted.

Ex-servicemen, who were part of the GoG scheme, also held protests at other places in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022