Communal clash in Savli town of Gujarat over displaying religions flag; 36 held

The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside their flag on an electricity pole in Dhamiji ka Dera locality, a Savli police station official said.The matter escalated and both the communities started hurling stones at each other.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 03-10-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other over putting up a religious flag in Savli town in Gujarat's Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday, adding 36 people have been arrested. The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside their flag on an electricity pole in Dhamiji ka Dera locality, a Savli police station official said.

''The matter escalated and both the communities started hurling stones at each other. Nobody was injured but a vehicle and a shop were damaged by rioters,'' said Savli police station sub-inspector, AR Mahida.

Cross First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by both the groups on late Saturday night, following which a case was registered for rioting, unlawful assembly, rash act endangering human life etc of the Indian Penal Code against 43 people, Mahida said.

A total of 36 people from both communities have been arrested so far, he said.

Police security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive area and the situation is under control, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

