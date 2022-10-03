Left Menu

Indonesia to give 50 mln rupiah in compensation to families of victims of deadly soccer stampede - senior minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:46 IST
Indonesia to give 50 mln rupiah in compensation to families of victims of deadly soccer stampede - senior minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia will give 50 million rupiah ($3,268) in compensation to the families of at least 125 people who died in a stampede at a football stadium at the weekend, a senior minister said.

President Joko Widodo's office intends to give out the funds within one or two days. ($1 = 15,300.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022