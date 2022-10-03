Indonesia to give 50 mln rupiah in compensation to families of victims of deadly soccer stampede - senior minister

Indonesia will give 50 million rupiah ($3,268) in compensation to the families of at least 125 people who died in a stampede at a football stadium at the weekend, a senior minister said.

President Joko Widodo's office intends to give out the funds within one or two days. ($1 = 15,300.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)