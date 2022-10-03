Left Menu

Iranian Supreme Leader's comments on protests to be released soon - Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:53 IST
Iranian Supreme Leader's comments on protests to be released soon - Tasnim
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Comments from Iran's Supreme Leader on nationwide protests over the death in custody of a young woman will be released soon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

"Comments of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the behind the scenes of recent events and the oppression suffered by the Iranian nation will be released soon," Tasnim said.

Khamenei, who acts as the supreme commander of armed forces, attended a graduation ceremony of armed forces this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022