Iranian Supreme Leader's comments on protests to be released soon - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:53 IST
Comments from Iran's Supreme Leader on nationwide protests over the death in custody of a young woman will be released soon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
"Comments of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the behind the scenes of recent events and the oppression suffered by the Iranian nation will be released soon," Tasnim said.
Khamenei, who acts as the supreme commander of armed forces, attended a graduation ceremony of armed forces this morning.
