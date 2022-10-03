Airports Authority of India starts special cleanliness drive

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of "Swachh Bharat", the Airports Authority of India started the Government of India's Special Campaign 2.0 at its airports and establishments from October 2, with focus on Swachhata, read a release from the AAI. The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2022.

On October 1, 2022, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, kickstarted the Special Campaign 2.0 at AAI's Bhopal Airport. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness while addressing the employees and stakeholders at the airport.

The Campaign includes indoor and outdoor cleaning of identified sites, record management in field/outstation offices, weeding out of files and disposing public grievances, appeals and references from the Members of Parliament, State Governments and Parliament Assurances. Under this one-month-long campaign, Special cleanliness drive will be carried out at AAI Airports and associated offices which includes inspection of all water tanks, disposal of scrap materials and obsolete items. With an objective to improve record management at offices, efforts will be undertaken for the Digitization of Physical records and Space Management Planning.

Earlier in the preparatory phase from September 15, 2022, to September 31, 2022, campaign sites were finalized across offices and officials were sensitized and mobilized for effective implementation of the campaign. (ANI)

