Left Menu

Airports Authority of India starts special cleanliness drive

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of "Swachh Bharat", the Airports Authority of India started the Government of India's Special Campaign 2.0 at its airports and establishments from October 2, with focus on Swachhata, read a release from the AAI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:53 IST
Airports Authority of India starts special cleanliness drive
J M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, during the launch of Special Campaign 2.0 at AAI's Bhopal Airport. (Photo/AAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of "Swachh Bharat", the Airports Authority of India started the Government of India's Special Campaign 2.0 at its airports and establishments from October 2, with focus on Swachhata, read a release from the AAI. The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2022.

On October 1, 2022, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, kickstarted the Special Campaign 2.0 at AAI's Bhopal Airport. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness while addressing the employees and stakeholders at the airport.

The Campaign includes indoor and outdoor cleaning of identified sites, record management in field/outstation offices, weeding out of files and disposing public grievances, appeals and references from the Members of Parliament, State Governments and Parliament Assurances. Under this one-month-long campaign, Special cleanliness drive will be carried out at AAI Airports and associated offices which includes inspection of all water tanks, disposal of scrap materials and obsolete items. With an objective to improve record management at offices, efforts will be undertaken for the Digitization of Physical records and Space Management Planning.

Earlier in the preparatory phase from September 15, 2022, to September 31, 2022, campaign sites were finalized across offices and officials were sensitized and mobilized for effective implementation of the campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
4
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022