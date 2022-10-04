UP: 2 minors drown while bathing in pond

Two minor siblings drowned in a pond in Kamta Bujurg village of the Paniyara area here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Sagar (6) and Garima (4) were bathing in a pond located in front of their house and slipped into deep water and drowned, Circle Officer Ajai Singh Chauhan said.

Later, villagers fished out the bodies from the pond, Chauhan said, adding that they have been sent for post-mortem. The father of the deceased, Mahendra Verma, is posted in the Army in Jammu in the Dogra Regiment.

