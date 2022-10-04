U.S., Japanese fighter jets carry out drills after North Korea missile launch
Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said.
"Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding the drill was carried out by U.S. Marine Corps fighter jets that joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter jets.
