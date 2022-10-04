Left Menu

Colombia's government, ELN rebel group to reestablish peace talks

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 04-10-2022 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Colombia's government and left-wing rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) will reestablish peace talks next month, both parties said on Tuesday during a press conference in Venezuela's capital Caracas.

Previous attempts at negotiations with the ELN, which has some 2,400 combatants and is accused of financing itself through drug trafficking, illegal mining and kidnapping, have not advanced partly because of dissent within its ranks.

